LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The field for the University of Louisville men's basketball 10-day season-opening event at the KFC Yum! Center has been set, and will include a separate exempt event named after former Cardinal assistant coach Wade Houston.
The "bubble" event, designed to minimize travel and COVID-19 exposure for the programs involved, will include 9 teams who will play a total of 18 games in the stretch between Nov. 25 through Dec. 4.
Confused yet? Just wait.
Five of those teams will play five games each, three of them will play three games and one will play two during the opening week-plus of the event, which will feature three days with triple-headers.
The Wade Houston Tipoff Classic will be the designated multi-team event and will incorporate two games each from eight of the participants. Each of the remaining games in Louisville during the stretch will serve as regular, non-conference games on each team's schedule. WKU is playing three games outside of the multi-team event.
Actually, the easier way to explain this is to just print the schedule.
The teams coming into town will all stay at the Galt House Hotel (a tournament and U of L basketball sponsor), where they will take meals, have meetings and work out in a makeshift weight room. A full court for team practices will be installed in a ballroom, and teams may also use the practice court in the KFC Yum! Center (connected via walkway) or may use Louisville's practice court on campus.
With the possible exceptions of bus trips to Louisville's campus practice facility, teams will not have to leave the Galt House. They will eat their meals in the Galt House and all teams will be staying in the East side of the Galt House, which features all suite rooms. Testing protocols will be in place for all participating teams and health protocols established by the ACC will be in place.
Game times and television assignments for the games will be determined later.
2020 Wade Houston Tipoff Classic Men's Basketball Games
All games will be played at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville. Teams will stay at the adjoining Galt House Hotel.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Southern Illinois vs. Louisville *
Little Rock vs. UNC Greensboro *
Winthrop vs. Seton Hall *
Friday, Nov. 27
Seton Hall vs. Louisville *
Southern Illinois vs. Prairie View A&M *
Winthrop vs. UNC Greensboro
Saturday, Nov. 28
Little Rock vs. Western Kentucky
Sunday, Nov. 29
Prairie View A&M vs. Louisville
Duquesne vs. UNC Greensboro *
Southern Illinois vs. Winthrop
Monday, Nov. 30
Little Rock vs. Prairie View A&M *
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Western Kentucky vs. Louisville
Duquesne vs. Winthrop *
Wednesday, Dec. 2
UNC Greensboro vs. Prairie View A&M
Thursday, Dec. 3
Duquesne vs. Little Rock
Prairie View A&M vs. Western Kentucky
Friday, Dec. 4
UNC Greensboro vs. Louisville
Little Rock vs. Winthrop
* Wade Houston Tipoff Classic games
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.