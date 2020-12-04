LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 high school football season is in the heat of the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games across the area.
Below are all the final scores for Week 15. Click here to see highlights from both sides of the river.
KENTUCKY
Newport Central Catholic
|42
|Holy Cross
|21
|FINAL
|Kentucky Country Day
|35
|Crittenden County
|7
|FINAL
|Elizabethtown
|43
|Union County
|21
|FINAL
|Christian Academy of Louisville
|Glasgow
|Rowan County
|Boyle County
|John Hardin
|Hopkinsville
North Bullitt
|Bowling Green
|Male
|40
|McCracken County
|13
|FINAL
|St. Xavier
|16
|North Hardin
|9
|FINAL
|Trinity
|56
|Dixie Heights
|0
|FINAL
