LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 high school football season is in the heat of the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games across the area.

Below are all the final scores for Week 15. Click here to see highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Newport Central Catholic

 42 Holy Cross 21  FINAL 
Kentucky Country Day 35 Crittenden County 7  FINAL 
Elizabethtown 43 Union County 21  FINAL 
Christian Academy of Louisville Glasgow  
Rowan County Boyle County   
John Hardin Hopkinsville   

North Bullitt

 Bowling Green  
Male 40 McCracken County 13  FINAL
St. Xavier 16 North Hardin 9   FINAL 
Trinity 56 Dixie Heights 0   FINAL 

