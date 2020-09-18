LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 high school football season is officially underway in Kentucky and Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games across the area.

Below are all the final scores for Week 5. To see highlights from both sides of the river, click here.

KENTUCKY

Mercer County

 20 Taylor County14FINAL
Apollo 17 Meade County 14  FINAL 
Bardstown 49 Spencer County 7  FINAL 
Bullitt East 48 Bullitt Central 21  FINAL 
Butler 38 Doss 0 FINAL
Todd County Central 45 Caverna 14  FINAL 

Boyle County

56Christian Academy of Louisville 21   FINAL  
DeSales42Cooper
 14 FINAL
La Salle (Cincinnati)17duPont Manual 7   FINAL  
Elizabethtown 40 Nelson County 0  FINAL 
Bethlehem 26 Eminence 14   FINAL  
Ballard 27 Fern Creek 0 FINAL
Campbellsville 34 Green County16  FINAL 
Henderson County 47 Central Hardin19  FINAL 
Henry County 37 Atherton7 FINAL 

North Hardin

 19 John Hardin0FINAL
Kentucky Country Day 37 Iroquois 12 FINAL

Washington County

 25 Marion County 6  FINAL 

Holy Cross

 37 Moore 0 FINAL

LaRue County

47Nelson County15 FINAL 
South Oldham 28 Oldham County 21  FINAL 
Bowling Green 24 Pleasure Ridge Park 6 FINAL

Trimble County

 53 Shawnee 18   FINAL 
North Bullitt 49 Shelby County 12 FINAL
Central South Warren  CANCELED 
Southern 45 Seneca 0  FINAL  
Western54North Oldham25 FINAL 

Trinity

 43 Male 14  FINAL 
Fairdale 49 Valley 0  FINAL 
Rockcastle County 42 Adair County 0 FINAL

INDIANA

Brownstown Central

 55 North Harrison 22  FINAL 
Providence 23 Charlestown 14  FINAL 
Salem 51 Clarksville14 FINAL 
Columbus East48New Albany14 FINAL 
Corydon Central 44 Eastern (Pekin) 6  FINAL 
Floyd Central 38 Jeffersonville10 FINAL 

Madison

 42 Jennings County 13  FINAL 
West Washington 43 Seymour
 0 FINAL
Silver Creek49Scottsburg13 FINAL 
Tell City 41 Springs Valley 0  FINAL 
Seymour 26 Bedford North Lawrence7 FINAL 

