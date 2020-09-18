LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 high school football season is officially underway in Kentucky and Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games across the area.
Below are all the final scores for Week 5. To see highlights from both sides of the river, click here.
KENTUCKY
Mercer County
|20
|Taylor County
|14
|FINAL
|Apollo
|17
|Meade County
|14
|FINAL
|Bardstown
|49
|Spencer County
|7
|FINAL
|Bullitt East
|48
|Bullitt Central
|21
|FINAL
|Butler
|38
|Doss
|0
|FINAL
|Todd County Central
|45
|Caverna
|14
|FINAL
Boyle County
|56
|Christian Academy of Louisville
|21
|FINAL
|DeSales
|42
|Cooper
|14
|FINAL
|La Salle (Cincinnati)
|17
|duPont Manual
|7
|FINAL
|Elizabethtown
|40
|Nelson County
|0
|FINAL
|Bethlehem
|26
|Eminence
|14
|FINAL
|Ballard
|27
|Fern Creek
|0
|FINAL
|Campbellsville
|34
|Green County
|16
|FINAL
|Henderson County
|47
|Central Hardin
|19
|FINAL
|Henry County
|37
|Atherton
|7
|FINAL
North Hardin
|19
|John Hardin
|0
|FINAL
|Kentucky Country Day
|37
|Iroquois
|12
|FINAL
Washington County
|25
|Marion County
|6
|FINAL
Holy Cross
|37
|Moore
|0
|FINAL
LaRue County
|47
|Nelson County
|15
|FINAL
|South Oldham
|28
|Oldham County
|21
|FINAL
|Bowling Green
|24
|Pleasure Ridge Park
|6
|FINAL
Trimble County
|53
|Shawnee
|18
|FINAL
|North Bullitt
|49
|Shelby County
|12
|FINAL
|Central
|South Warren
|CANCELED
|Southern
|45
|Seneca
|0
|FINAL
|Western
|54
|North Oldham
|25
|FINAL
Trinity
|43
|Male
|14
|FINAL
|Fairdale
|49
|Valley
|0
|FINAL
|Rockcastle County
|42
|Adair County
|0
|FINAL
INDIANA
Brownstown Central
|55
|North Harrison
|22
|FINAL
|Providence
|23
|Charlestown
|14
|FINAL
|Salem
|51
|Clarksville
|14
|FINAL
|Columbus East
|48
|New Albany
|14
|FINAL
|Corydon Central
|44
|Eastern (Pekin)
|6
|FINAL
|Floyd Central
|38
|Jeffersonville
|10
|FINAL
Madison
|42
|Jennings County
|13
|FINAL
|West Washington
|43
|Seymour
|0
|FINAL
|Silver Creek
|49
|Scottsburg
|13
|FINAL
|Tell City
|41
|Springs Valley
|0
|FINAL
|Seymour
|26
|Bedford North Lawrence
|7
|FINAL
