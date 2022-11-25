First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football playoffs is underway in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of the games.

Below are all the final scores for Week 15. To see highlights, click here.

KENTUCKY

Raceland  49  Holy Cross   6   
Bardstown 38 Mason County 28 
Christian Academy of Louisville 50Ashland Blazer7
Boyle County 35 Central 21 
Male 24 Ballard 20 
Bullitt East 55 Bryan Station 41 

