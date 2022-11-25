LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football playoffs is underway in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of the games.
Below are all the final scores for Week 15. To see highlights, click here.
KENTUCKY
|Raceland
|49
|Holy Cross
|6
|F
|Bardstown
|38
|Mason County
|28
|F
|Christian Academy of Louisville
|50
|Ashland Blazer
|7
|F
|Boyle County
|35
|Central
|21
|F
|Male
|24
|Ballard
|20
|F
|Bullitt East
|55
|Bryan Station
|41
|F
