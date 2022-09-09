LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.
Below are all the final scores for Week 4. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for highlights from all the best games.
Kentucky
|Ballard
|Franklin County
|Elizabethtown
|Bardstown
|Central
|Belfry
|Carroll County
|Grant County
|Central Hardin
|John Hardin
|duPont Manual
|Valley
|Fern Creek
|Butler
|Doss
|Frankfort
|Bullitt East
|Graves County
|Kentucky Country Day
|Jeffersontown
|Trinity
|La Salle (Cincinnati)
|Lexington Catholic
|Pleasure Ridge Park
|Oldham County
|Meade County
Bullitt Central
|North Bullitt
|Waggener
|Seneca
|Fairdale
|Shelby County
|South Oldham
|North Oldham
|Southern
|Iroquois
|Spencer County
|Collins
|Taylor County
|Green County
|Holy Cross (Louisville)
|Western
|Bethlehem
|Washington County
|Jackson County
|Shawnee
|Henry County
|Pendleton County
|North Hardin
|Apollo
Indiana
|Bedford North Lawrence
|New Albany
|Clarksville
|Providence
|Corydon Central
|Scottsburg
|Brownstown Central
|Salem
|Floyd Central
|Seymour
|Madison
|Milan
|Columbus East
|Jennings County
|Mitchell
|Eastern Greene
|Mount Vernon (Posey)
|Jeffersonville
|North Harrison
|Charlestown
|Perry Central
|Paoli
|Silver Creek
|Eastern (Pekin)
|West Washington
|Springs Valley
