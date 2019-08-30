First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an eventful Week 1, the high school football season rolls on for teams across Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports team has you covered with the most comprehensive coverage of high school football games on both sides of the river.

To see highlights from Kentucky and southern Indiana, click here.

KENTUCKY

Friday

St. Xavier48 Henry Clay FINAL
Collins Shelby County  
Christian County Christian Academy of Louisville   
Bardstown28 DanvilleFINAL 
Sayre Bethlehem  
Spencer County Bullitt East  
Adair County Campbellsville  
Henry County Carroll County  
Shawnee Caverna  
DeSales37 ButlerFINAL 
South Oldham 49EasternFINAL 
North Hardin Elizabethtown  
Owen County Eminence  
Hancock County Fairdale  
duPont Manual 22Fern Creek 18 FINAL
Todd County Central Fort Knox  
Meade County Franklin-Simpson  
Grayson County49 Nelson County 0 FINAL 
North Bullitt42Great Crossing 0 FINAL
Central Hardin John Hardin  
Kentucky Country Day43 Thomas Nelson 12 FINAL
Taylor County 34LaRue County 13 FINAL
Ballard Male  
Garrard County Marion County  
Oldham County58 North Oldham14FINAL 
Southern32 Moore16 FINAL 
Valley Waggener  
Trinity17 Warren Central (Ind.) 14 FINAL
Washington County 48Atherton 0 FINAL
Jeffersontown Western  

Saturday

Holy Cross Paducah Tilghman   
Iroquois Central  
Bullitt Central Boyle County  
Doss Pleasure Ridge Park  

INDIANA

Bloomington North 41Bedford North Lawrence 7 FINAL
Brownstown Central  21 Charlestown  14  FINAL 
Clarksville 54 Eastern (Pekin)  18 FINAL 
Columbus North  42Columbus East 31 FINAL
Floyd Central  28Providence  7 FINAL
Seymour 28 Jeffersonville 21  FINAL 
South Dearborn 34 Madison  0 FINAL
Jennings Co. 42 Brown Co.   35  FINAL 
Castle 43New Albany  6  FINAL
Corydon Central  40Paoli 24  FINAL 
Silver Creek  33Salem  12 FINAL
Springs Valley  28Mitchell  14  FINAL 

