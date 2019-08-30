LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an eventful Week 1, the high school football season rolls on for teams across Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports team has you covered with the most comprehensive coverage of high school football games on both sides of the river.
To see highlights from Kentucky and southern Indiana, click here.
KENTUCKY
Friday
|St. Xavier
|48
|Henry Clay
|7
|FINAL
|Collins
|Shelby County
|Christian County
|Christian Academy of Louisville
|Bardstown
|28
|Danville
|7
|FINAL
|Sayre
|Bethlehem
|Spencer County
|Bullitt East
|Adair County
|Campbellsville
|Henry County
|Carroll County
|Shawnee
|Caverna
|DeSales
|37
|Butler
|8
|FINAL
|South Oldham
|49
|Eastern
|7
|FINAL
|North Hardin
|Elizabethtown
|Owen County
|Eminence
|Hancock County
|Fairdale
|duPont Manual
|22
|Fern Creek
|18
|FINAL
|Todd County Central
|Fort Knox
|Meade County
|Franklin-Simpson
|Grayson County
|49
|Nelson County
|0
|FINAL
|North Bullitt
|42
|Great Crossing
|0
|FINAL
|Central Hardin
|John Hardin
|Kentucky Country Day
|43
|Thomas Nelson
|12
|FINAL
|Taylor County
|34
|LaRue County
|13
|FINAL
|Ballard
|Male
|Garrard County
|Marion County
|Oldham County
|58
|North Oldham
|14
|FINAL
|Southern
|32
|Moore
|16
|FINAL
|Valley
|Waggener
|Trinity
|17
|Warren Central (Ind.)
|14
|FINAL
|Washington County
|48
|Atherton
|0
|FINAL
|Jeffersontown
|Western
Saturday
|Holy Cross
|Paducah Tilghman
|Iroquois
|Central
|Bullitt Central
|Boyle County
|Doss
|Pleasure Ridge Park
INDIANA
|Bloomington North
|41
|Bedford North Lawrence
|7
|FINAL
|Brownstown Central
|21
|Charlestown
|14
|FINAL
|Clarksville
|54
|Eastern (Pekin)
|18
|FINAL
|Columbus North
|42
|Columbus East
|31
|FINAL
|Floyd Central
|28
|Providence
|7
|FINAL
|Seymour
|28
|Jeffersonville
|21
|FINAL
|South Dearborn
|34
|Madison
|0
|FINAL
|Jennings Co.
|42
|Brown Co.
|35
|FINAL
|Castle
|43
|New Albany
|6
|FINAL
|Corydon Central
|40
|Paoli
|24
|FINAL
|Silver Creek
|33
|Salem
|12
|FINAL
|Springs Valley
|28
|Mitchell
|14
|FINAL
