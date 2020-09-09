LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Photos from a quick walk-through of the University of Louisville's Cardinal Stadium, which has been altered for the Cardinals' first football game of the 2020 season.
The schedule has been altered. The team will play a 10-game ACC schedule with one non-conference game, to be played Saturday at 8 p.m. against Western Kentucky.
The state has approved 12,000 fans in the 61,000-seat facility. TicketMaster will make sure ticket-purchasing groups will be distanced, and U of L has taken a number of other precautions, including a mask requirement, one-way traffic through restrooms, plexiglass protected and cashless concessions and more.
A gallery of Wednesday's walk-through gives a sneak-peak at some of the changes.
Mask required sign
Mask Required and social distancing signs greet fans at the entrances to Cardinal Stadium seating.
Eric Crawford
Cardinal Stadium
Cardinal Stadium at the University of Louisville on Sept. 9, 2020.
Eric Crawford photo
Vince Tyra gives stadium tour
Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra explains some of the school's COVID-19 safety measures during a tour of Cardinal Stadium on Sept. 9, 2020.
Eric Crawford photo.
Vince Tyra temp check
Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra undergoes a temperature check at an entry gate at Cardinal Stadium, something fans will have to do when arriving for Saturday's season-opener.
Eric Crawford photo
Cardinal Stadium cooling tent
For any fans who measures with a temperature of greater than 100.4 at the Cardinal Stadium gate, a cool off period in a tent will be provided.
Eric Crawford photo.
Cardinal Stadium entry
A sign greeting fans as they arrive at Cardinal Stadium.
Eric Crawford photo.
Social distancing messaging
The University of Louisville will reinforce its COVID-19 safety measures inside Cardinal Stadium with special signage.
Eric Crawford photo
Cardinal Stadium sideline
One of the biggest changes fans will see is on the field -- with limited non-team personnel on the sidelines. Teams will be able to stand inside the 15-yard lines on either end, 30 yards more than usual, in order to have distancing. Media photography and videography from the sidelines will not be permitted.
Eric Crawford photo
Concession social distancing
Concession stands inside Cardinal Stadium include floor markings for social distancing.
Eric Crawford photo.
Concession plexiglass
Concession stands have been fitted with plexiglass to protect workers and the public.
Eric Crawford photo.
Cardinal Stadium
Cardinal Stadium at the University of Louisville on Sept. 9, 2020.
Eric Crawford photo.
Socially distanced fans
Athletic department staffers demonstrate how socially distanced seating will look in Cardinal Stadium.
Eric Crawford photo.
Empty seats
With only 12,000 fans allowed at Saturday's season-opener, empty seats will be a common site at Cardinal Stadium -- and around college football -- this season.
Eric Crawford photo.
