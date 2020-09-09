LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Photos from a quick walk-through of the University of Louisville's Cardinal Stadium, which has been altered for the Cardinals' first football game of the 2020 season.

The schedule has been altered. The team will play a 10-game ACC schedule with one non-conference game, to be played Saturday at 8 p.m. against Western Kentucky.

The state has approved 12,000 fans in the 61,000-seat facility. TicketMaster will make sure ticket-purchasing groups will be distanced, and U of L has taken a number of other precautions, including a mask requirement, one-way traffic through restrooms, plexiglass protected and cashless concessions and more.

A gallery of Wednesday's walk-through gives a sneak-peak at some of the changes.

