LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Louisville men's basketball player is bringing a professional basketball team to the city.
Akoy Agau, who played three seasons with Cardinals, is the owner of the Derby City Distillers, a team that will compete in The Basketball League. Agau, an assistant basketball coach at Kentucky Country Day, returned to Louisville last year and wanted to bring an affordable professional basketball team to the city.
"There is great love and passion for basketball here," Agau said. "That high level of understanding, a love and want and drive for competition of basketball. That's what really drove me to do that for the city. Also for me, personally, the embrace that the city gave me, just those experiences made me make that decision."
The Basketball League, which was formerly known as North America Premier Basketball, held its inaugural season in 2018. There are now more than 40 teams in the league, which is divided into several regions to decrease travel expenses.
Agau, a Sudanese native, played two seasons at Louisville under head coach Rick Pitino from 2013-15. The 6-foot-8-inch forward transferred to Georgetown and SMU, playing one season at each school. Agau returned to Louisville as a graduate transfer for Chris Mack's first season as the team's head coach in 2018-19.
Agau played in the league for the Jamestown Jackals before competing professionally overseas. The team will have a community-driven mindset as its established.
"When I played for Jamestown, we're doing something just about every day, going to different schools, at the library meeting kids, doing free camps on the weekend," Agau said. "With the growth of the league and putting those teams in communities like Louisville that love basketball but also has these guys that are part of this community is great."
The average salary of players in the professional basketball organization ranges from $500 to $5,000 per month, according to The Basketball League.
As the team's owner, Agau will work with the team's front office, general manager and coaches to sign talent, garner sponsorships and community support. He wants Derby City Distillers to hold free camps, food drives and community events.
"How incredible it is to see one of our young men seize the opportunity to own his own market?" Evelyn Magley, CEO of The Basketball League, said in a news release. "Akoy embodies exactly what we want our players to aspire to be. More than just entertainers but entrepreneurs as well."
The Derby City Distillers will hold an introductory press conference Thursday to share more information on the team.
The Louisville-based organization is the third team in Kentucky to join The Basketball League, following the Kentucky Enforcers and Owensboro Thoroughbreds. The season starts in March and ends in June with a championship tournament.
Agau said the team plans to play its inaugural season at Kentucky Country Day but expects to grow into large venues around Louisville in the coming years.
To follow The Derby City Distillers on Facebook, click here. To follow the team on Instagram, click here.
To register for tryouts on Jan. 15, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.