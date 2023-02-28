LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Pete Dye Course at French Lick will host a premier professional golf event starting next year.
The Korn Ferry Tour — which functions as the feeder for the PGA Tour — will hold its championship event in French Lick, Indiana, for five years starting in 2024.
"It's truly a thrill for French Lick Resort to be the new home of the Korn Ferry Tour's season-ending tournament and PGA TOUR Card Ceremony," Joe Vezzoso, vice president of sales at French Lick Resort, said in a news release Tuesday. "To continue hosting this tournament in southern Indiana is a major point of pride for our resort and community.
We've got a big announcement to share about the @tourchampulf!Starting in 2024, the tournament will have a new home at the Pete Dye Course at @FL_Resort!⛳ https://t.co/au4DX6xwJs#KornFerryTour #PGA #Golf #PeteDye #FrenchLick #United #EquipmentFinance #Lender #PGATour pic.twitter.com/yxQDBcBSDH— United Leasing & Finance (@United_Leasing) February 28, 2023
"Our brand of Hoosier hospitality is second to none, and we're eager for both the golfers and fans to experience our beautiful historic hotels and award-winning Pete Dye Course. We're already excited for 2024 and the opportunity to welcome the Korn Ferry Tour to French Lick Resort in the coming years."
The Korn Ferry Tour is the highest professional golf tour in America besides the PGA Tour. At the end of the season, the top 75 players on the points list meet in the championship. The 30 highest finishers will be awarded a PGA Tour card for the following season.
"We are incredibly excited for the future of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance as it moves to The Pete Dye Course at French Lick," Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin said in a news release. "Adding a demanding, championship-caliber golf course to our schedule, especially for our season-ending event, ensures the top-performing players on the Korn Ferry Tour will be put to the test as they compete to earn PGA TOUR membership. We are very appreciative of Victoria National Golf Club's hospitality over the last decade, and we are thrilled for what the future holds at French Lick Resort."
The tournament moves from Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana, where it'd been held since 2019.
French Lick will host the event at least through 2028.
