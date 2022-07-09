LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- DeVante Parker, a former University of Louisville standout and current wide receiver for the NFL's New England Patriots returned home to Ballard High School Saturday to host his annual football camp.
The DeVante Parker Football Camp is designed to teach kids from the ages of 6-13 the skills and fundamentals of football.
"It's always best to give back to the kids and make sure they are having a good time" Parker explained.
The 5-hour camp began with opening remarks from Mayor Greg Fischer as he presented Parker with a plaque proclaiming July 9 as DeVante Parker Day in Louisville.
"That's something that I never would've thought would happen ever" said Parker. "The fact that it really happened is something I am proud of."
"You can be a great NFL player, you can be a tremendous actor or actress or whatever. But if you're not using your time to give back, then what good are you doing with your life?" questioned Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.
"DeVante wants to be here right now. And he wants to help these kids and teach them how to work and teach them that hard work is what pays off in the end."
Happy Saturday!Out here at Ballard High School for the annual Devante Parker football camp. Mayor Fischer is in attendance for the proclamation of July 9th as the offcial ‘Devante Parker Day’@WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/7rtYuQ4cZZ— Griffin Gonzalez (@grifgonzo) July 9, 2022
Free giveaways included t-shirts, headbands, food and drinks for all attendees and it even gave kids the chance to meet current University of Louisville players.
"It has a big impact on life. I mean, I went to counseling you know I'm saying Doug Bowman, Victor Anderson, you know folks like that," explained Louisville tight-end Marshon Ford. "Just keep grinding, and maybe one day I'll be in (DeVante's) spot."
The camp ended with an autograph session giving all campers the opportunity to meet the NFL star bred in the heart of Louisville.
"I always look forward to coming home now. Just to spend time with the family, seeing everyone, and giving back," Parker said.
