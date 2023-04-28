LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bellarmine lacrosse team is closing out its best regular season in the 19-year history of the program this weekend. For the Knights, it's been more about the process than the bottom line.
There isn't often a moment or a game when things turn around for a team or a program but fourth year head coach Andy Whitley believes there was a moment like that for his team, about two-thirds of the way through last season against VMI.
"In a little bit of a matrix style moment, the game just slowed down for our kids and all of a sudden everything went right," said Whitley. "There was a very clear line of demarcation in confidence and focus. I remember it very clearly from the sidelines. It hasn't been seamless without question, but the guys felt the switch."
The switch has helped the team go from 4-13 last season to 10-4 this year, a school-record for wins and the first winning season since 2014. Kyle
Playsted leads a potent offensive attack with a nation-leading 72 points (36 goals, 36 assists). His attack-mates Christian Della Rocco (50 goals, 9 assists) and Benny O'Rourk (35 goals, 16 assists) are also scoring at a record pace.
The record year rolls on.Congrats to Kyle Playsted for breaking the ASUN single season points record with 𝟳𝟮!#SwordsUpBU pic.twitter.com/eUGvsOMezh— Bellarmine Lacrosse (@BellarmineLax) April 27, 2023
But the coaches and players have been living the word autotelic, focusing more on the internal as opposed to just numbers and results.
"Just being together and going through the same things at the same time," said Playsted. "So it's been pretty special this year."
"I'd say it's a very tight group," said senior goalie J.C. Higginbotham. "We spend all of our time together. Meals, studying and I think that's what makes this team so special because we care for each other and we play for each other on the field."
"The term autotelic has kind of crept its way into our lexicon about focusing on process," said Whitley. "Focusing on things you enjoy doing and not focusing on what the outside world deems as valuable. We've taken that to heart."
Bellarmine hosts Jacksonville on Saturday at noon in the final regular season game of the season. The Knights have already qualified for the ASUN Championship Tournament for the second straight season.
They could end up as high as the No. 2 seed in next week's event in Moon Township, Pennsylvania with a win Saturday and a loss by Air Force. They could also be the sixth seed depending on Saturday's results.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.