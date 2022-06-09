LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Riley Wilkins tore the ACL in her right knee before the district tournament a year ago.
She was cleared to return just before the season started nine months after surgery and rehab. The team's top pitcher and hitter has been a major reason Holy Cross has made its second-ever trip to the state softball tournament.
"It's amazing, I mean honestly, I couldn't ask for better," said Wilkins. "We had a season that was up and down but we really turned it on right in district play and by then I guess we just, the time was right."
"It's been awesome," said 2nd-year head coach Becca Miller about having Wilkins back. "The kid's a competitor. She comes out and every game she's gonna give us a chance. Even if she's not throwing it as hard that day, she's gonna look to spin it for us. The kid wants the ball in her hands and as a coach, having a player like that who can lead you offensively and in the circle, I mean, it's just a blessing."
At 22-14, the Cougars are the least heralded of the remaining eight teams. But they are leaning on that underdog role.
"We have nothing to lose," said senior catcher Jillian Jeffries. "We don't have a number by our name. We don't have anything so we could easily get looked over and come out and get some runs up and take over a game."
"We have nothing to lose," echoed Wilkins. "We've been going by the motto, 'Why not us', because if you would have asked anybody, maybe even us, nobody would have expected us to be where we are now."
"We don't have the fanciest record out there," said Miller. "We have double digit losses. We're not ranked in the coaches poll. So coming into this, we kind of embrace the mantra of 'Win the day'."
The Cougars will try to "win the day" in the state quarterfinal against No. 2 McCracken County on Friday at 2 p.m. at John Cropp Field in Lexington.
