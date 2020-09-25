LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten wins in 2018. Eight more wins last season for the program's fourth consecutive winning record.
Apparently, Kentucky needs to do more to stir national respect because the Wildcats were ranked No. 34 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll -- behind Louisville and Virginia Tech, programs Kentucky defeated in its final two games last season.
If the Wildcats want to start 2020 with gusto, this is their opportunity. More than three weeks later than originally scheduled, Kentucky opens its 8th season under coach Mark Stoops Saturday against the program that produced Bo Jackson, Cam Newton and Cadillac Williams -- the Auburn Tigers.
Here is the preview of the Kentucky opener:
1. Time: Noon, Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama.
2. Where to Watch: Television -- SEC Network (Tom Hart; Jordan Rodgers; Cole Cubelic); Radio -- UK Sports Network, WHAS 840 AM (Tom Leach; Jeff Piecoro; Dick Gabriel).
3. The Line: Auburn favored by 7 1/2 Friday at noon at VegasInsiders.com; Over/Under total points 47 1/2.
4. The Last Time: Auburn 30, Kentucky 27 in Lexington, Oct. 15, 2015.
Auburn leads series 26-6-1 overall and 12-2 at Auburn, although UK won its last game there (21-14) in 2009.
5. The Records: First game for both teams. Kentucky was picked to finish fourth in East Division of Southeastern Conference in a preseason media poll with Auburn picked third in West behind Alabama and defending national champion LSU. The Tigers are ranked No. 8 in Associated Press Top 25 and Kentucky No. 23.
6. The Player to Watch (Kentucky): Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson returns for his first game since suffering a season-ending torn patellar tendon in his right knee in the Wildcats' second game against Eastern Michigan on Sept. 5, 2019.
Wilson completed better than 67 percent of his passes in 2018 while leading the Wildcats to 10 victories in 13 games. He also ran for 574 yards and four touchdowns.
"I think he's different, just experience even though he didn't get the reps, the playing time a year ago that he would have liked," UK coach Mark Stoops said.
"He missed the year and that hurts but he's still older and wiser and has more understanding of the offense. It comes with reps … We'll ease into it with a road game at Auburn."
7. The Player to Watch (Auburn): Auburn quarterback Bo Nix returns as one of four starters on the offensive unit for his sophomore reason while working with new offensive coordinator Chad Morris.
Nix has not been intercepted in his last 191 passing attempts, a streak that ranks second to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has thrown 276 passes without a pick.
Nix averaged less than 200 yards passing per game last season. He also averaged only 6.7 yards per attempt, which ranked 10th in the SEC. Although Nix finished with 16 touchdown passes, he did not throw for more than one TD in any game in Auburn's final six games.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said the arrival of Morris, who made his name as Clemson's offensive coordinator before he became the head coach at SMU and Arkansas, has helped his quarterback.
"As far as the passing game goes, you know you can really just tell that Bo is in a different spot than he was last year, with Coach Morris," Malzahn said. "I think Bo and him have really kind of hit it off, and I know both are extremely excited."
8. Sideline Storyline: Scheduling victories is off the table for every Southeastern Conference team this season. The league shifted to a 10-game conference only slate because of the novel coronavirus. Kentucky will open against a league opponent for the first time since 1960. The Wildcats are booked to play three other Top 25 teams on the road -- Tennessee, Alabama and Florida.
Restrictions created by the novel coronavirus will limit the crowd to 17,490 at Jordan-Hare Stadium, which seats 87,451. Auburn said the majority of the tickets were made available to students. The Tigers have won six of seven openers under Malzahn, with the only loss against Clemson in 2016, the season Clemson won the national title.
Last season Auburn beat No. 11 Oregon in Arlington, Texas in its season opener. Stoops is 5-2 in opening games, winning his last three.
9. The Quote: "All these teams want to keep their high ranking in the eyes of the media. Well, to the media, we're crap."
UK offensive linemen Landon Young said that, sounding off on the disrespect that continues to percolate around the Wildcats, who were not ranked in the AP Top 25 preseason poll and are underdogs Saturday.
11. The Picks: Kentucky 24, Auburn 21, Eric Crawford; Auburn 27, Kentucky 20, Rick Bozich. Auburn 30, Kentucky 17, John Lewis; Auburn 24, Kentucky 20, Aaron Matas; Auburn 24, Kentucky 20, Tom Lane; Auburn 35, Kentucky 17, Annice McEwan.
