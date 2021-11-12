LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vanderbilt has lost 18 consecutive Southeastern Conference games and five straight to Kentucky.
I could go on with more details about how far the Commodores have to climb to become competitive in the SEC again, but this tidbit sums up everything in a clear picture:
Kentucky is favored by 21.5 points in the game the programs will play Saturday in Nashville, which means the Commodores have been an underdog by an average of more than 24 points in their six SEC games this season.
TIME: Saturday, 7 p.m., Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee.
WHERE TO WATCH/LISTEN: TV — ESPN2 (Anish Shroff, play by play; Mike Golic Jr., analyst; Taylor McGregor, sideline); RADIO — UK radio network, WHAS 840 AM (Tom Leach, play by play; Jeff Piecoro, analyst; Dick Gabriel, sideline).
THE LINE: Points spread — Kentucky by 21.5; Over/Under (total points) — 52.5.
THE LAST TIME: Kentucky defeated Vandy 38-35 in Kroger Field last season for the Wildcats’ fifth straight win in series.
THE RECORDS: Kentucky is 6-3 overall and 4-3 in the SEC but on a 3-game losing streak; Vandy is 2-7, 0-5.
PLAYER TO WATCH KENTUCKY: After being limited to a combined 150 yards in UK’s losses to Georgia, Mississippi State and Tennessee, halfback Chris Rodriguez has slipped from first to second in rushing in the SEC with 918 yards. But Rodriguez had one of the best games of his career last season against Vandy, rolling for 149 yards and two touchdowns, while averaging more than 11 yards per carry.
PLAYER TO WATCH VANDY: Quarterback Mike Wright has stepped forward in Vandy’s last three games, completing 37 of 66 passes for 450 yards and four touchdowns.
SIDELINE STORYLINES: Vandy does not have a player that ranks in the top 20 in rushing in the SEC. The Commodores rank last in total offense, at 301 yards per game and next to last in total defense. This should be a home game for the Wildcats. Vanderbilt has struggled to draw crowds, averaging 23,068 for six home games. This will be Vandy’s final home game. The Commodores have designated it as a blackout game, complete with black helmets, pants and jerseys. This will be the first game in the series for Commodores head coach Clark Lea, a Vandy alum who played fullback at Vandy from 2002-04. Wan’Dale Robinson’s 71 receptions rank as the seventh-best single season production by a UK receiver. If Kentucky defeats Vanderbilt and Tennessee loses to No. 1 Georgia, the Wildcats will clinch second place in the SEC East. UK’s Will Levis and Emory Jones of Florida lead the SEC with 10 interceptions. Levis has thrown at least one pick in seven of nine games.
THE QUOTE: Lea, the former Notre Dame defensive coordinator, praised UK quarterback Will Levis:
"He has fit really nicely into their identity. Obviously he has got a really skilled running back. They have an efficient offense on early downs; sets up convertible third downs, and he has been really effective in getting completions and moving the chains. He's a good player that that's making it go for them and has some really good tools around him that have been helpful in that effort. So he has made a big impact for him and will continue to and will present challenges to us this weekend."
THE PICK: Kentucky 37, Vandy 13.
