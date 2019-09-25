LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville basketball coach Chris Mack and his wife, Christi, on Tuesday morning opened their second "Coach Mack's Corner" in Louisville and seventh across Louisville and Cincinnati.
Mack read to kids at King Elementary, stressing the importance of reading and other life lessons.
Chris Mack reads to kids at King Elementary in Louisville.
Chris Mack reads to kids at King Elementary in Louisville.
Children at King Elementary listen to Louisville coach Chris Mack read 'The Giving Tree.'
Christi Mack, wife of Louisville coach Chris Mack, at the unveiling of the Coach Mack's Corner at King Elementary School.
Children at King Elementary listen to Louisville coach Chris Mack read 'The Giving Tree.'
Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent Marty Polio speaks with children at King Elementary School.
Christi Mack, wife of Louisville coach Chris Mack, at the unveiling of the Coach Mack's Corner at King Elementary School.
Louisville coach Chris Mack speaks to kids at King Elementary in Louisville.
Louisville coach Chris Mack reads to kids at King Elementary in Louisville during the launch of "Coach Mack's Corner" in the school's library.
Louisville coach Chris Mack and his wife, Christi, pose with kids at King Elementary School.
"We just want to encourage kids to understand the joy of reading," Mack said. "I think sometimes when you're stuck in a classroom in a history book or social studies it's maybe not as exciting as 'The Giving Tree' or Dr. Seuss type books. But we just want to help generate that love of reading that a lot of us have. . . . We just want to use the platform I have, kids see me on TV or coaching the Cardinals in big games, but to see me sitting there reading in their schools and how reading shaped my lives and my kids' lives, is hopefully something they draw on as they go through school themselves."
Coach Mack’s Corner is a primary community outreach program of the Mack Family Foundation. Partnering with local inner-city elementary schools in Greater Louisville, the program renovates unused classroom or space within the school and turns it into a reading oasis, with Mack-themed wall decals, a seating area for the students to read, and bookshelves stocked with more than 600 books.