LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield has written a letter to the program’s season ticket holders apologizing for the way he handled recent job discussions with the University of South Carolina.
Satterfield’s name came up in connection with the South Carolina job shortly after head coach Will Muschamp was fired, but he downplayed any interest and later said he was not interested and not pursuing other offers.
But last Saturday, Satterfield confirmed that he had, in fact, met with South Carolina’s athletic director a day prior in Bowling Green, Kentucky, while noting that he was not taking the job and did so more out of curiosity about a position that was closer to his extended family in South Carolina after the SEC school made a second round of inquiries about him.
Satterfield’s handling of it, and later comments he made at a news conference this past Monday, in which he candidly acknowledged he might well listen if a North Carolina school came calling, did not at all sit well with a Louisville fan base that has endured many such coaching flirtations with other schools.
Also at issue was how openly Satterfield dealt with Athletics Director Vince Tyra before he had an in-person interview with South Carolina. And national media tightened the screws further at a rather awkward comparison Satterfield made that seemed to say that players should be held to a different standard of commitment to programs because coaches have families and contracts to consider.
Regardless, Satterfield struck an apologetic tone in a letter obtained by WDRB on Thursday night. The message was undated but confirmed by the school to be authentic.
“I am sorry,” he wrote in the letter. “I should have communicated my commitment to you and to our program with clarity, and better conveyed my confidence that this is the place for me and for my family. I am proud, honored and humbled to represent this university as your head football coach. That’s why I am writing this message to you, the fans – we need you and can’t do this without you. I own my mistakes and I am asking today for your forgiveness.”
Satterfield said he has learned lessons from the experience and will be a better person and coach because of it.
“Words are important,” he wrote, “but actions speak louder. In the days, weeks and months ahead I will do what is necessary to earn back the trust and support of each and every one of you.”
Satterfield also thanked Tyra and university president Neeli Bendapudi “for their grace and guidance this week.”
Fan reaction to Satterfield’s statements on Monday wasn’t positive, but he’s hoping to begin building a bridge back to his fan base this week. The Cardinals play their regular season finale against Wake Forest in Cardinal Stadium on Saturday.
