LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville sports personality Jody Demling has been taken off a ventilator as his health continues to improve while Demling recovers from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Demling, 48, was taken to Norton Brownsboro Hospital last Thursday with fever, overall weakness and trouble breathing, the most common issues created by the virus. He was placed on a ventilator the next day.
But Demling started his slow, consistent recovery over the weekend and his wife, Angela, posted this message on her Facebook page Thursday:
"Jody Demling is off the vent!!!! We are beyond excited!!!
"I talked to him -very briefly. He's obviously very hoarse.
"The Dr. said his goal today is to rest and breathe.
"Thank you all for your continuous prayers! They worked!!! He's not home yet, so let's keep them coming.
"He has had fabulous care. His medical staff is celebrating just as much as we are! It's so awesome to hear the excitement in their voices since I can't be there."
In a text message, Angela Demling also said that Jody talked, "in a whisper. He asked me if it was Thursday and told me and the kids (son, Tanner, and daughter, Cassidy) that he loved us."
Demling is a graduate of Trinity High School and the University of Louisville. After a career of more than two decades at The Courier-Journal, where he was the high school editor and also covered college sports and horse racing, Demling took over CardinalAuthority.com in 2012. The site is part of the 247Sport Network, focusing on U of L sports.
Demling is currently the afternoon sports host for WHAS Radio, provides some horse racing coverage for WAVE TV and writes about horse racing for CBS Sports' website.
