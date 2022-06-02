LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of more than 40 business and community leaders who had lobbied for former Athletic Director Tom Jurich to be interviewed for the open athletics director’s job at the University of Louisville sent a letter to interim president Lori Gonzalez to express its disappointment in the process that is expected to culminate Friday morning with the naming of interim AD Josh Heird to the permanent spot.
The group held several meetings to make plans about advancing Jurich’s name for the job and put up billboards around the city, including one recently at Lynn Family Stadium, urging the university to "bring Tom Jurich home."
A letter forwarded to WDRB News by the group said it wished to "express our disappointment" in the ultimate AD decision.
"Tom Jurich had made it clear that he was keenly interested in the position and highly motivated to use his skill set to help the athletic department return to their rightful place as a prominent player on the national college landscape," the letter reads.
One source close to Jurich said that the former AD was contacted by the university or its search firm but did not wind up interviewing after being asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
The letter, signed by Dr. Mark Lynn, Jim Patterson and Lonnie Ali, said, "We find it bizarre that (Jurich) was not given the respect of a proper and professional interview. It is our understanding that you (Gonzalez) did have a brief conversation with Tom and although your interest in him as a possible candidate was not expressed, you did ask if he might identify other possible applicants. One could easily assume that the decision had been made. ... Making an appointment like this requires as much information as possible. Yet we were told that the ‘process’ was not to be discussed with anyone outside."
Jurich himself did not publicly take a position on the job, but several people close to him said he would be interested if approached.
Jurich was let go on Oct. 18, 2017, in the wake of allegations against the U of L men’s basketball program for its role in the national pay-for-play scandal. It was the second major scandal within the program in quick succession, following NCAA sanctions for providing strippers and prostitutes for recruits during official visits. The program had to vacate its 2013 NCAA title for those violations.
Jurich had led the department for 20 years, maneuvering it through several conference changes and, ultimately, into the Atlantic Coast Conference. He oversaw the construction of a new or renovated facility for every sport, expanding the school’s women’s sports offerings. Under his watch, women’s basketball became a national player, as did the school’s swimming and diving, soccer, field hockey and baseball programs.
After a meeting of Jurich supporters on April 12, university supporter Hal Bowmar said, "He took this athletic program to heights that it's never been to before. And he was rudely dismissed. And it was not properly done. And it was illegal. And that's why that no longer can you have a governor completely dismiss a board. And he shouldn't have been gone, and his family was ridiculed, and so on and so forth. And that was the wrong way to go about doing that regardless. And I think he wants to come back. I think he truly loves the city. He truly loves this university. And he will come back, and he will do it with zest."
As part of the process, the university heard listening sessions with several constituencies, and heard from several in that process who voiced support for Jurich. And while the group said it had no issue with Heird, who worked under Jurich in the athletics department, it nonetheless said it felt the school made the wrong choice.
"Although we are optimistic that with years of experience at a smaller school Mr. Heird will become a capable AD, we believe the responsibilities and demands at a prominent Division I school may not be the best place to begin," the letter says.
The group that sent the letters included individuals, like Lynn and Patterson, whose names are on Louisville athletics facilities. And the letter leaves their future relations with the school open-ended.
"It is certainly your prerogative to make decisions without input from others," the letter says. "Your clear message has been received by our group."
