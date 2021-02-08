LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Justin Thomas played the Sunday's final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open while mourning the death of his grandfather, Paul.
The PGA confirmed on Sunday that Paul Thomas’ died Saturday night at the age of 89. He was a lifelong club pro, having turned pro young to make money. He never left the game, training his son, Mike, who in turn coached his son, Justin.
Thomas was born in Ashland, Ky., and spent many years as the head pro at Zanesville Country Club in Ohio.
Paul and his wife, Phyllis, followed their grandson’s career closely and made it to tournaments when they were able.
On Monday, Justin Thomas posted on Instagram: “Heaven got a good one yesterday. Wish you were still here to tell me how many putts I missed on days like yesterday! Nobody’s voice would make me happier when I would hear it over the phone. Will love and miss you, G Pa.”
