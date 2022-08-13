LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Game three in the Big Blue Bahamas exhibition tour provided another very one-sided victory for Kentucky. The Cats matched the 62-point margin of victory from a couple of days ago in a 118-56 destruction of Carleton University of Canada Saturday night.
UK shot 55% in amassing 55 first-half points. They limited the Ravens to 26% shooting and 19 points.
Saturday night's alright for a win#BigBlueBahamas pic.twitter.com/QDgg7dzKWx— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) August 13, 2022
Kentucky scored the first seven points of the second half, soon followed by a 12-0 burst to push the lead to 77-23 less than six minutes into the half. The Wildcats hit 11-of-14 shots to start the second twenty minutes and finished at 58.5% shooting for the game. That included 15-of-30 from the three-point line.
Jacob Toppin made 5-of-6 from deep for a game-high 27 points. Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves had 23 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the arc.
Sahvir Wheeler with 17 points and six assists and Cason Wallace with 15 points and four assists were the other double figure scorers.
Kentucky now has wins of 52, 62 and 62 on the trip. They close things out with a noon Sunday game against the Bahamas National Team.
