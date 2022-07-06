Nicholasville, KY. (WDRB) -- There are several pro golfers with Kentucky ties playing in this week's PGA Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville.
That includes a PGA tour rookie from Louisville and a U of L product playing in his first PGA event as a professional.
Louisville native Jared Wolfe is fulfilling a lifetime dream as a rookie on the tour.
"The experience has been great," said Wolfe. "This is what I've been wanting to do since I was a kid playing at Seneca and Shawnee and Iroquois and (working with Seneca Head Pro) Kevin Greenwell. This was the dream. Now that we're here, I don't want to leave. I want to stay."
The 34-year-old Butler High School and Murray State University product has not had the success he had hoped for to this point. He's made five cuts in 19 events with his best finish being a tie for 28th. Wolfe knows he has work to do in his final four events to retain his playing privileges for next year.
"I'm on the outside looking in to get that tour card and I'm just going to fight like crazy to get that card back," said Wolfe. "The PGA Tour is what I've wanted to play on since I was a kid and that's my dream and that's where I'm going to be at."
Matti Schmid has had almost immediate success since finishing a standout career at the University of Louisville last spring.
A native of Germany, he was the low amateur at the Open Championship, turned pro after that and then earned rookie of the year honors on what was then the European Tour, now the DP World Tour. This week he's playing in his first PGA Tour event as a pro.
"Oh, it's fantastic," said Schmid. "It's been a while since I've been to America, but it feels great. I missed it a lot actually. I missed my college days and it's good to be back."
Even with his early success, Schmid said it is a noticeable step up from the college game to the pro game.
"The depth is stronger out here," said Schmid. "I mean if you play average, you're going to struggle to make the cut. So if you're not on your game, it's a grind to be there on the weekend. But if you play well I think I still have a chance to win every week."
Both Schmid and Wolfe hope to be there with a chance to win Sunday.
