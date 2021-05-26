LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There should be a lot more blue in the stands when the University of Kentucky football team kicks off its 2021 season Sept. 4 against University of Louisiana Monroe at Kroger Field.
UK Athletics on Wednesday said it plans to open the stadium to full capacity and "return to its traditional gameday environment" for the Wildcats' seven-game home slate. The announcement comes nearly two weeks after Gov. Andy Beshear said the commonwealth will remove all capacity restrictions and nearly all of its mask mandates on June 11.
"Coming off three straight bowl wins and the enthusiasm for the team that Coach Stoops is putting together, we couldn't be more eager for the upcoming season," Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart said in a news release. "With an exciting lineup of opponents, and anticipating the return of bands, cheerleaders, tailgating and everything that goes along with college football Saturdays, we're planning for great times at Kroger Field this fall."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance at Kroger Field was capped at 20% capacity, and tailgating was banned during the 2020 season.
UK Athletics said season tickets and three-game "Mini-Packs" are available to purchase.
Check out the Wildcats' full 2021 schedule below:
- Sept. 4: Louisiana Monroe
- Sept. 11: Missouri
- Sept. 18: Chattanooga
- Sept. 25 at South Carolina
- Oct. 2: Florida
- Oct. 9: LSU
- Oct. 16: at Georgia
- Oct. 30: at Mississippi State
- Nov. 6: Tennessee
- Nov. 13: at Vanderbilt
- Nov. 20: New Mexico State
- Nov. 27: at Louisville
