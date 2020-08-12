LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christy Holly brings a wealth of experience to his role as the first head coach of Racing Louisville FC. The native of Ireland was introduced Wednesday at Lynn Family Stadium as the new leader of a team that will start National Women's Soccer League play in the spring.
Holly has coached in the NWSL before. He was an assistant and then the head coach of Sky Blue FC in Harrison, New Jersey. He also spent a couple of years traveling extensively as an opposition analyst for the U.S. Women's National Team in preparation for its 2019 World Cup triumph, while also helping with the U-17 and U-23 women's teams.
Team President Brad Estes called Holly knowledgeable and humble and said that international experience will be a big plus.
"He has a lot of knowledge about players around the world with his work with the national team," Estes said.
Holly who was very impressed with the organization and Lynn Family Stadium, said he feels he is uniquely suited for this position.
"It's given me so many phenomenal experiences working around some of the most well-respected coaches in this game and also challenged me to work with some of the best young players and the best established players and find out what makes them tick," Holly said. "So we move that together and I find myself here in Louisville and it's something we want to deep dive into, something we want to take advantage of; to use the network and the experiences and hopefully build something here in Louisville that everybody in Louisville and Kentucky and beyond are proud of."
Holly will also get some help from his fiancee, Christi Pierce Rampone, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion with the U.S. Women's National Team.
"If anybody can teach me a lesson on what commitment is and what sacrifice is to the very best, that would be her," Holly said. "I'm fortunate and blessed to have a good reference point. It's someone who's been there and done that. I'll certainly pick her brain but she'll tell you before and she'll tell you after I don't listen to her. I would would beg to differ."
"I'll give him my advice but he'll end up making the final decision as he should being the head coach," Pierce Rampone said with a smile under her mask. "I get to sit up in the stands now and support from there and be more relaxed while he can stress out."
When Pierce Rampone was asked if she might want to get back on the pitch as a player, the 45-year-old former defender had this to say: "I don't think so. I'm past my time but I've always stayed fit so you never know. If he needs extra numbers for practice, I'll be more than willing to jump in and help the girls."
