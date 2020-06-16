LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- David Wilson found a need and used his love of golf to help fulfill it.
Wilson is the owner and president of Charlie Wilson Appliance, TV and Mattress in Clarksville, Indiana, and son of the founder. He and store manager Chad Milholland teed off at 6:17 a.m. Tuesday on a picture perfect day at Valley View Golf Course in Floyds Knobs and played until dark. One hundred holes with the goal of raising $10,000.
"I'm getting texts that people are donating," Wilson said. "We set a goal for $10,000 and I think we're going to exceed that."
All of the money raised is going to "Feed My Neighbor." It's a program of the Sandefur Dining Room located at the Cathedral of the Assumption which feeds approximately 65,000 meals annually to Louisville's hungry and homeless. An annual benefit for the program, called "Let's Dance Louisville" had to be canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wilson and his wife were doubling any donations made by his workers and had already secured over $3,000 in donations from a number of national and local business connections.
"We're trying to step in the gap and thrilled to be a part of it," said Wilson. "Neat thing with people coming out of the woodwork saying, 'Hey, that sounds like a great charity, love to help out.' It's a cool thing seeing the community get on board with this. Nobody can do it all, but if we all do something, we can make a big difference in helping others and I love that."
