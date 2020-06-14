LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bill Orosz of Louisville has a couple of patents in the wireless industry. The Humana employee has filed for 10 or 12 of them over the years.
"I think of crazy things all the time," Orosz said. "It's just how my brain works."
His latest is in the golf industry for Aero-Swing: a resistance training device using air flow through specially designed holes in a plastic tube that fits on the shaft of a golf club.
Golfers crave more distance, and increasing one's swing speed is a big way to get it. Orosz said he has a utility patent pending, meaning Aero-Swing could be tailored to sports such as baseball, hockey or lacrosse. For now, he wants to see his idea find success in golf.
The product is just hitting the market, but Will Hogue, the third-ranked long driver in the world, already uses it in his training. And Orosz also has the backing of Louisville native Jodie Mudd, a four-time winner on the PGA Tour and current teacher of the game. Mudd's picture is on the packaging, and he uses the device for his game and for those he teaches.
"I can tell you, with some of the other speed training devices and weighted things, junior golfers are going to get injured," Mudd said. "Beginner girls, beginner ladies — they're going to swing it way too fast and get injured. The Aero-Swing is 4 ounces. I'm not risking any kind of injury by swinging this at all."
Mudd and Orosz think it will be a success for several other reasons as well.
"The easy answer is to say the price," Orosz said. "This is $60, where most of the other products are $100 or more. But the answer is how this works. It uses variable resistance in three different ways. The first way is you can put multiple Aero-Swings on a club. The more you put on a club, the more resistant it's going to be. The second way is you can move this up toward your hands, and the closer it is to your hands, the less resistance.
"And the third way is the most important, and that's the way this is designed. It's the patent. The way the air scoops into the device about two 2 feet before ball impact, right up until ball impact and as you go through ball impact the resistance lessens. The big point is you can actually hit balls with this."
Orosz said he's gotten plenty of local help in making this idea become a reality.
Recent University of Louisville graduate Andrew Schmitt put together his online presence (www.aero-swing.com) and a kickstarter. Tony Byrd helped design the product using a 3D printer. And a company called Source International outsourced the idea to overseas product manufacturers.
Orosz is in talks with Dick's Sporting Goods and distributors in six countries to sell Aero-Swing.
"You could say you want to make a lot of money, right?," Orosz said. "I'm one of those guys that's not money-motivated. Money is nice. I'm more success-driven. I want this to be a success. I want to look at a World Long Drive contest and see two guys using our product before they go and slam one of the longest drives. I want to see one of the pros using it right before they go up and play the Masters. That would be just a real big kick for me."
