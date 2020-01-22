LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jared Wolfe has been toiling in pro golf's minor leagues for a decade. Now, the Butler High School and Murray State product is closer to his ultimate goal of reaching the sports's highest level.
Wolfe shot a final round 69 on Wednesday to extend his third round lead and win the Korn Ferry Tour Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Royal Blue Golf Course. With the wind blowing in Nassau, Wolfe was one of only two players in the field to break 70.
“No argument: It’s definitely the biggest win of my career," Wolfe said. “It was so cool to finish the job, especially in style with a birdie at the last. I knew coming into today if I played as well as I know I can, someone would have to do something special to catch me. I turned out to be right on that. I’m just very blessed to be in this position.”
Wolfe hit his tee shot in the water on the par three 14th hole, but after taking a penalty shot, nearly holed his third shot. He tapped in for bogey then made birdies on 15, 16 and 18 to close out a commanding victory.
The 31-year-old Louisville native spent 2014 and 2018 playing on the Korn Ferry Tour and has also spent time on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica and the Mackenzie Tour in Canada. He was a winner in each of the last three years in Latin America.
“I feel like PGA Tour Latinoamerica specifically prepares you for the travel," Wolfe said. “Five of the first six events on this tour are out of the country, so it prepares you well for that. Obviously, being in position to win down there set me up today to finish the job.
"We're all on the same journey. It just takes different time to get there. Being in position to win multiple times down there has really calmed me down. I obviously felt nervous today, but I felt a pretty good calmness pretty much all day, and I attest that to the experience down there."
