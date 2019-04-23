LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nick Senzel is back in the lineup for the Louisville Bats as they open a six-game homestand with the first of three games against Durham on Tuesday night. The top prospect in the Reds farm system and the No. 5 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com, sprained his ankle in a spring training game March 25.
Senzel, the Reds top pick and No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft, returned faster than expected. He originally thought the ankle was broken, but the swelling went down the day after the injury, and after an MRI, it was thought he'd be back in 6-8 weeks. Four weeks later, he's back in his first full game after testing it during four shorter games at extended spring training in Arizona.
"They thought it was a little worse than it was, and I thought so as well," Senzel said. "But the swelling wasn't as bad, and I think the baseball gods were like, 'Ah he's been hurt so much, we'll take this one easy on him.' So it kind of healed a lot faster."
Senzel played 44 games with the Bats last year and was hitting .310 with six home runs and 25 runs batted in before suffering a season-ending injury to his right index finger, which required surgery. Because of that, he doesn't have the greatest memories of Louisville.
"Not really, because I did get hurt and had vertigo for the second time," Senzel said. "But we had a good club and good guys, and this year, I know all these guys. So it'll be fine, and I can't wait to get out there.
"The last year and a half has been a lot. I felt like I had gotten past the injury bug thing, but it happened, and I've been through the process before. I've just got to make sure I'm fully healthy to be able to come back to play."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved