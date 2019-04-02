LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville took advantage of three Kentucky errors to score five unearned runs and beat the visiting Wildcats, 8-3, Tuesday night at Jim Patterson Stadium. The Cardinals have now won 10 of the last 12 meetings with their rivals.
UK got on the board first with a two-run single from T.J. Collett in the third. Colton Kessler and Zeke Lewis scored for a 2-0 lead.
Louisville answered with two in the bottom of the 3rd, tying the game on Jake Snider's triple off the right-field wall to plate Ethan Stringer.
They took the lead for good with four runs in the fourth. The final two came off the bat of Snider. His single to right scored Drew Campbell and Zeke Pinkham for a 6-2 advantage. Three of the four runs were unearned in an inning that included an error, wild pitch, two walks and a hit by pitch.
Adam Elliott was the second of four pitchers for U of L (23-6) and got the win with two shutout innings. Starter Mason Hazelwood, the first of seven UK (16-13) pitchers, took the loss, giving up four runs, just one of them earned, in three innings.
The teams will meet again in two weeks in Lexington.
