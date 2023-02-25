LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lanesville High School girls basketball won its first state championship in team history on Saturday.
Lanesville defeated Bethany Christian 60-41 in the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) Class 1A state final in Indianapolis. Lanesville never trailed and shot 56% from the field.
The Lanesville Eagles wind the clock down to become 1A IHSAA Girls Basketball State Champions! @LanesvilleEagl1 TV: Bally Sports IndianaStream: Bally Sports app@IHSAA1 | #IHSAA pic.twitter.com/pud9ZVxvM6— Bally Sports Indiana (@BallySportsIN) February 25, 2023
Morgan Sonner had a team-high 18 points while Linzie Wernet finished with 13 points and nine rebounds for Lanesville. Shelby Allen added 11 points and five rebounds.
Zoe Willems had 17 points and six rebounds for and Mari Stoltzfus added 11 points for Bethany Christian.
They did it! For the first time in school history we are STATE CHAMPS IN GIRLS BASKEBALL! pic.twitter.com/XmQsYnDf0L— Lanesville Eagles (@LanesvilleEagl1) February 25, 2023
After opening the game on an 8-2 run, Lanesville outscored Bethany Christian by 10 points in the first quarter and took a 16-point lead into halftime. Lanesville extended its lead to 22 points early in the third quarter.
Bethany Christian managed to trim its deficit to 12 points after a 3-pointer by Eva Horning with 5:47 left, but Allen scored on consecutive possessions.
