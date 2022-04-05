LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The head coach of Bellarmine's softball team is being investigated for a possible Title IX violation.
Renee Hicks, who has coached Bellarmine's softball team for the past 19 years, has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, according to Bellarmine University.
The university released the following statement on Tuesday night:
“We have made a temporary change in the leadership of our softball team while a Title IX investigation is underway. Title IX is a federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination and other conduct in any school or other education program on the basis of a student's sex. We are ensuring that our student-athletes have all the support they need during this review, and will refrain from further comment.”
The university did not say what led to the investigation.
Bellarmine softball assistant coach Mollie Paulick will take over as interim head coach temporarily, according to officials.
