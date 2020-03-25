LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Bellarmine softball coach Renee Hicks has been involved in collegiate coaching for nearly three decades. It’s hard for her to find the words for what is happening in her most recent season.
“I would have never in a million years dreamed that this would happen," Hicks said. "That the whole world would close down for a virus. I totally get it, though.”
With no games to coach, watch, play, or scout, Hicks takes to the field anyway. She visits the Knights' field often to mow the grass and drag the basepaths.
She calls it her therapy.
The last time she was on the field coaching, her team had just capped a seven-game win streak. She had little idea it was the last game of the season.
“Our last game was March 11, here on a Wednesday night, against Kentucky Wesleyan," Hicks said. "Then, having the next day (for) the NCAA putting the brakes on … it’s just shocking."
On the diamond next door, head baseball coach Larry Owens is manicuring his field, as well — even with no more baseball to play this season.
“I enjoy taking care of the field," Owens said. "This is actually, I think, the third time I’ve been out of the house since the 13th of March, so it’s a good opportunity for me to get out and do something other than sit inside the house."
Both Hicks and Owens are eager to coach again, and both are eager to find out what the 2020 season will hold for their rosters.
The NCAA is scheduled to meet March 30 to discuss the eligibility of the spring sports athletes who had their seasons cut short because of the COVID-19 shutdown.
NCAA’s Division II committee already voted to extend scholarships. Now that Bellarmine is set to join Division I, however, its athletes' futures are in limbo.
“I don’t know what decision they’ll make," Hicks said. "We’ve talked about it. Just the four seniors and myself … but we have no answers to our questions until they meet. I don’t know what it’s going to do for us. June 1, 2020, we are in the ASUN and no longer with the GLVC or Division II. So there’s a lot of questions to be answered. It’s still a waiting game for us.”
It’s the same game Owens is playing as he awaits the results of the meeting.
“One of our players has been pre-admitted to medical school. Another one of our players is going to PT school here at Bellarmine," he said. "There’s some things they have lined up as seniors that make it difficult to come back even if they wanted to. They may not be able to. There are a lot of questions that have to be answered.
“We’re in a bind. These kids are in a bind. They don’t know what they want to do,” he added. “If they were granted this, we have no clue whatsoever because their life choices they’re supposed to graduate in May and start their career. So we’ll see.”
Owens and Hicks are among many spring sports coaches hoping for some clarity in some uncertain times. They both hope to get that clarity after NCAA's March 30 meeting.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.