LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Sources close to the team say a rumored international friendly for Louisville City Football Club will happen next month. LouCity is expected to play Atlante FC from Mexico City on July 15 at 8 p.m.
Details on the match in Lynn Family Stadium are pending. It would be the second international friendly held by the Louisville USL club. Atlante competes in the second-division Liga de Expansión MX, where it won championships in 2021 and ‘22.
An official announcement is expected this week.
