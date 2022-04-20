LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The United Soccer League announced Thursday that Louisville City Football Club has been awarded the first-ever USL Summer Showcase, a multi-day soccer event that includes mid-year meetings for USL team officials, community events and a televised showcase match between LouCity FC and Phoenix Rising FC on July 20 at 7 p.m.
The match will be televised by ESPN2. The event is designed to highlight the role of USL, the top second-division soccer league with multiple leagues in other divisions, in shaping the future of the game in the U.S. at all levels.
"The Summer Showcase will shine a spotlight on everything the USL is doing to drive the game forward in America," USL chief commercial officer Court Jeske said. "It's a celebration of all that is USL, and all that is soccer in the United States. ... The passion of LouCity's fans and the world-class facilities at Lynn Family Stadium make Louisville a natural and exciting host city for the inaugural event. Likewise Phoenix Rising's consistent success on and off the field helped us determine the ideal matchup. ... We expect this to be the most-watched interconference match of the USL Championship regular season."
Jeske said that Louisville, as the winningest club the past four years in the Eastern Conference, and Phoenix Rising, as the winningest club the past four years in the West, were natural choices.
"We're honored to be selected for the inaugural showcase, and likewise we're excited to bring yet another major soccer event to Louisville," said John Neace, chairman and CEO of LouCity. "This is a fantastic opportunity for our city to show itself off to the league and representatives of USL clubs from all over the country."
The announcement came during a news conference Thursday morning at Lynn Family Stadium. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was among those in attendance.
"As Louisville mayor, I was determined to do everything needed to bring professional soccer to our city," Fischer said. "We resolved to transform a brownfield into something spectacular -- and with the leadership of the great ownership group of Louisville Soccer Holdings, my team and countless others, our city has created a burgeoning soccer district with the state-of-the-art Lynn Family Stadium that has hosted teams from across the globe. The USL Summer Showcase is a great event for Louisville and will spotlight our city, Louisville City FC and our soccer fans. Louisville's soccer future promises an even greater social and economic impact, further strengthening our global position."
