LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jonthan Gomez, Louisville City FC’s 17-year-old phenom at left back, has been called up to train with the Mexican National Team.
Gomez left Louisville on Monday for Dallas, where Mexico is training for the Concacaf Nations League games and other friendlies. Mexico’s next game is a May 30 friendly against Iceland in Dallas. On June 3, the team will play a Nations League semifinal against Costa Rica.
Gomez, a Keller, Texas, native of Mexican descent, expects to train with the Mexican team but not play in games -- though he may play in up to three games and maintain his eligibility to play for the U.S. National Team should he get the chance, per FIFA rules.
“It’s a really good opportunity to go and train with the full team and show what I’ve been doing at my club,” said Gomez, who has also represented Mexico and the U.S. at the youth national team level. “This is just another box to check toward ultimately playing in a first team, whether it be for Mexico or the U.S.”
Gomez spent his offseason training with European clubs in Denmark and Portugal, and is a prospect for a top-level European deal when he turns 18 on Sept. 1 of this year. He turned pro last March and came to Louisville in July.
“This is an important and deserved step in JoGo’s young career," LouCity head coach, Danny Cruz said. "This young man continues to excel every single day here at Louisville City. His mentality, work ethic and willingness to learn at the age of 17 are big reasons why I believe he'll continue to flourish. I expressed to him that I want him to enjoy this moment, not take it for granted, and most importantly give everything that he has in each training session with Mexico. We will miss JoGo for the next couple games but are excited that he has earned this opportunity.”
Gomez’s role as a catalyst for LouCity seems to expand with each game. Working the sideline to advance the ball and often the baseline in distribution, he’s a large part of the team’s attack, as well as its defense. In a draw against Birmingham on May 8, he served in 14 crosses and was named Man of the Match.
”His left foot is just like a wand,” LouCity midfielder Corben Bone said. “He whips balls in and makes it super hard for the other team. It gives us a ton of chances going forward. I think he’s in a good moment now going forward and the future is bright for sure.”
With Mexico, Gomez will train alongside stars like Raul Jimenez, who plays in the English Premier League for Wolverhampton, as well as Major League Soccer standouts Jonathan Dos Santos (LA Galaxy) and Rodolfo Pizarro (Inter Miami).
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.