LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville City FC interim head coach Danny Cruz knows what rival Indy Eleven is going through right now. The team parted ways with head coach Martin Rennie after a 3-4-1 start (and Rennie’s open complaints about Indy’s home stadium turf). Interim coach Max Rogers has taken the helm for now.
Cruz took over as interim coach for LouCity following the departure of head coach John Hackworth after the season opener.
“You’re going to see a motivated group, no doubt about it. Anytime that happens, that tends to follow. They got a good result against SKC in tough conditions, but the fellas are prepared,” Cruz said.
LouCity is going for its fourth straight win Saturday when Indy Eleven visits Lynn Family Stadium. Indy came to town May 29 and left with a 2-1 victory over the Boys in Purple, which was then followed by a Louisville loss at Atlanta United 2. Since then, LouCity has racked up three straight wins.
“It was a little bit of a wakeup call dropping points against Atlanta and the last time against Indy because we don’t drop points very much around here. It’s a standard we try to set for ourselves, so it was kind of a wakeup call for us to look in the mirror and say ‘Is this really where we want our season to trend to?’ and it’s not,” said LouCity goalkeeper Chris Hubbard.
The rivalry between Indianapolis and Louisville is a strong one, even earning its own title: The Louisville-Indianapolis Proximity Association Football Contest (or LIPFAC, as the supporters will tell you). That rivalry is as strong for the players as it is for the fans.
“Going back to the playoff, (the 2019) Eastern Conference Final is kind of the pinnacle of where it started even more as a rivalry. I think being close and obviously playing them multiple times last year and it’s going to be multiple times this year, it just builds each game we play them,” said defender Pat McMahon.
Saturday’s match at Lynn Family Stadium is slated for 7:30pm and will be broadcast on WBKI and streamed live on the WDRB Now App.
