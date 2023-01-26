LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The last time the University of Louisville men's basketball team landed a player from Gary, Indiana, it was Jerome Harmon, who averaged 14.7 points in 1990, his second and final season with the Cards.
According to Joe Tipton of ON3.com, another Gary native will join Kenny Payne's U of L program next season — guard Koron Davis.
#110%committed https://t.co/G3mucMzDfb— Koron Davis (@KoronDavis) January 26, 2023
After playing at Bowman Academy in Gary, Davis is excelling for Los Angeles Southwest Community College. He is considered a late bloomer who has grown 2 inches — to 6 feet, 7 inches — since graduating from Bowman in 2021.
According to the program's website, Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Davis has made 36.5% of his three-point field goal attempts and 81.4% of his free throws. Davis ranks second in scoring in the California Community College Athletic Association.
Davis said this to Tipton in a story at On3.com:
"I chose Louisville because they fit my play style and it felt like a family to me," Davis said to On3. "Head coach Kenny Payne flew in to see me and kept it real with me and made my mother happy. I just want to do whatever to make my mom happy. Where I come from, kids don't get to play at the next level."
What type of player is Louisville getting in Koron Davis, in his own words?
"I'm a 6-foot-7, athletic guard who can score, facilitate, and rebound the ball."
Davis scored 33 points against Long Beach Community College Wednesday night and had a 43-point game against Mt. San Antonio on Jan. 11.
According to MaxPreps.com, Davis was a three-spot star at Bowman Academy, playing baseball and track in addition to basketball. He played at Paris Community College in Texas last season.
