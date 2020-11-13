LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Usually a celebration, instead 2020’s Tipoff Luncheon was a reminder of the situation the college basketball season faces.
In a normal year, we would see hundreds gather at the Galt House. This year, athletic director Vince Tyra sat alone at the hotel and taped a video message.
"We got a great group, a very talented group," he said. "Again, aspirations to go deep in to the tournament, we know what our ultimate goal is."
The Cardinals' captains and head coach Chris Mack joined Luke Hancock to discuss a season that didn’t seem guaranteed as the country battled the COVID-19 pandemic during the summer.
"I was depressed," Mack said. "I was like 'Man, this season may not even happen.' I still think there's a lot of uncertainty as we move forward."
Three teams that are or were schedule to take part in Louisville’s multi-team event at the KFC YUM! Center are dealing with coronavirus cases, but the Cards haven’t lost any games as of Friday.
"The one thing that's a little strange is we're not going to play anybody until our first game," Mack said. "No Red-White scrimmage out in public to see how guys fare when the lights come on (and) see how guys fare having an exhibition game. The last couple of years we've had the secret DI scrimmages; none of that's on the table. We have to be able to get some mistakes, see what we need to fix, and we're going to find that out Nov. 25 in our first game."
It’s a season full of questions, but also hope. Especially for grad transfer Carlik Jones, who hasn’t played in the NCAA tournament since his freshman season at Radford.
"I definitely believe this team could make it there, and could make a run," Jones said. "Me being motivated to get there again is, you know, words can't explain."
A Tipoff Luncheon without fans — and without lunch, to be honest. There will be a lot of things missing this season; let's hope the NCAA tournament isn’t one of them.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.