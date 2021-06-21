LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville men’s basketball team will participate in Louisville Basketball: The Show, a charity softball game featuring the players and coaches on the 2021-22 U of L men’s basketball team on Monday, July 19, at 6 p.m. in Jim Patterson Stadium.
There is no set admission fee for the event, but fans can to donate to the charity Jaxen's Journey, remembering U of L strength and conditioning coach Andy Kettler's son Jaxen, who lost his life to brain cancer at the age of two in July 2016. Kettler and his wife Kimbraly started Jaxen's Journey to benefit pediatric cancer research. Support can be provided at the stadium entrances or through the organization's website at www.jaxensjourney.com.
The event will include a postgame autograph session, an exclusive trading card set featuring the team members, contests and other promotions. Concession and merchandise sales will be open for the game.
