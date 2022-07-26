LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fans can donate gently-used baseball equipment for some free perks at Tuesday night's Louisville Bats game.
The Louisville Sports Commission partnered with the Bats to collect gear for kids in marginalized areas, part of the "Playing it Forward" program.
Equipment will be collected Tuesday, July 26, from 6-7:30 p.m. at all four entrances at Slugger Field. That equipment will be distributed later this year.
Fans who donate will get a voucher for a free hot dog, popcorn and drink at Slugger Field.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.