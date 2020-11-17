LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville City FC has a new crest and a new logo to go along with the new stadium.
In a release, the soccer team is rebranding with a shield-shaped logo highlighted with a trio of fleur de lis and its signature purple color. The crest features two stars above the crest, which signifies its two USL Championship titles.
The team faced backlash from vocal fans, when it released a new logo in December 2019. So it decided to start the design process again.
The new logo comes months after the team opened Lynn Family Stadium. It also has a multimillion-dollar training facility under construction. And the club is also part of the Soccer Holdings, LLC, family that includes the National Women's Soccer League's Racing Louisville FC beginning play in 2021. Both teams will share Lynn Family Stadium.
It’s a crest that represents our championship caliber. Welcome to the next chapter. 😈 🔥 video via @SilentWolfProd! pic.twitter.com/6Xf9YBHfoz— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) November 17, 2020
New-look LouCity merchandise is available online and at the Team Store at the stadium. Season tickets are also on sale for the 2021 season at LouCity.com.
