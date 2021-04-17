LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Trinity High School graduate Chris Hubbard recorded six saves in goal for Louisville City, and the Boys in Purple notched a 2-0 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium in their final preseason match.
"It wasn’t a great performance, but in particular against a team like Pittsburgh, you have to find a way to take your moments,” Louisville City head coach John Hackworth said.
It took only few moments for Lou City to score a goal; Oscar Jimenez found the back of the next in the second minute to give his team a 1-0 lead. Corben Bone added a second goal in the 80th minute.
"The preseason is a grind; it’s fun, and you get to kind of build together, but once the season starts, it’s the show," Bone said. "We’re definitely ready to be back here in front of these great fans and continue to try to put another star on our jersey."
Louisville City FC opens a 32-game regular season schedule April 24, when Atlanta United 2 visits Lynn Family Stadium.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.