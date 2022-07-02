LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC moved atop the Eastern Conference with a 2-1 victory over Birmingham Legion on Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium.
Sean Totsch made a penalty kick late in the match for LouCity's third straight win. LouCity controlled 59% of possession and finished with six shots on goal.
There's just no denying Totsch from the spot. 😈That's now @Tophcity's third goal in as many games! pic.twitter.com/E9Rgwe7d0s— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) July 3, 2022
"I thought we took our goals well," LouCity coach Danny Cruz said. "I do feel like we created more than enough opportunities tonight to win this game."
Joshua Wynder scored his first career USL Championship goal on an assist from Niall McCabe in the 32nd minute to give LouCity a 1-0 advantage.
After trailing by a goal at halftime, Birmingham found an equalizer early in the second half. Enzo Martinez scored in the 52nd minute to tie the match.
Totsch delivered the game-winning goal, sinking a penalty kick in the 83rd minute. Totsch's fifth goal of the season returned the lead to LouCity, and the hosts protected the advantage to close out the match.
Birmingham managed just two shots on goal during the match.
With the victory, LouCity (11-3-3) moved a point ahead in the Eastern Conference after the Tampa Bay Rowdies defeated Memphis 901 FC.
LouCity hosts the New York Red Bulls II on July 9.
