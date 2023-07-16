LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC lost 2-1 in an international friendly against Atlante FC at Lynn Family Stadium.
Last month, LouCity hosted an international friendly against FC Kaiserslautern, a German Club. Atlante FC, one of the top clubs from Mexico's second division, played against LouCity in front of a crowd of 8,176 on Saturday.
“I saw a ton of different jerseys, which was awesome,” said LouCity coach Danny Cruz. “There were some new fans tonight. My hope is they were entertained, they enjoyed the football — the style of play and intensity — and we get to see them next Saturday here at home."
Armando Escobar scored the match's first goal late in the first half on an assist from Rolando Gonzalez to give the visitors a lead going into halftime.
Atlante FC scored its second goal when Daniel Lajud found the back of the net in the 70th minute.
Cameron Lancaster scored a late goal on an assist from Amadou Dia.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.