LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC fell short of its fourth consecutive USL Championship Final on Saturday, losing 2-1 to the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Lynn Family Stadium in the Eastern Conference final.
The loss snapped Louisville City's 13-game unbeaten streak, which dated back to July 29, and its eight-game winning streak.
Tampa Bay took a 1-0 lead in the game's opening three minutes with a goal from Zach Steinberger. Sebastian Guenzatti stretched the lead to 2-0 by sneaking the ball past Lou City goalkeeper Ben Lundt on a rebound shot in stoppage time before halftime.
Louisville City FC got on the board less than three minutes into the second half when a cross into the box from midfielder Brian Ownby bounced off a Tampa Bay defender and into the back of the net for an own goal.
