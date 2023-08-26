LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WDRB) -- In a season LouCity is mostly unfamiliar with, the club did something that's been familiar in any other season: It found a way to win.
Oscar Jimenez volleyed in a winner in the 98th minute for a 2-1 victory over Oakland Roots SC, the first come-from-behind win of the season for Louisville and its first since August 4.
"I had my eye on it, went for the clean strike,” Jimenez said, “and as soon as I hit it I said that’s going in unless this goalie pulls it out of his — you know.”
ABSOLUTE BANGER FROM OJ IN STOPPAGE TO WIN IT!!!! pic.twitter.com/2L6SfPfaZo— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) August 27, 2023
Veteran winger Brian Ownby's return to the lineup was felt to start the comeback. He subbed on and equalized the game with a header in the 71st minute to start building a frenzy at Lynn Family Stadium, which welcomed 10,584 fans.
“I’ll start with the atmosphere,” head coach Danny Cruz said. “When the second goal goes in, it’s incredible. It’s what I’m going to remember for a long time for sure.
"I think a lot went against us tonight, and I feel the players responded incredibly. I was really happy with the performance. I didn’t feel we deserved to lose that game. I felt we deserved to win that game.”
Unreal vibes ⚡️Another special night at The Fam. pic.twitter.com/ges1wsQPvD— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) August 27, 2023
There was controversy surrounding the opening goal from the visitors. Johnny Rodriguez scored a header during stoppage time of the first half, but did it after it appeared the referee had disallowed an Oakland own goal.
“I’m not going say stuff about things that we saw out there on the pitch. I feel like it’s happened a lot this year,” Ownby said. “The reactions, even before we scored the second, I thought the mentality was right. Obviously, we got one to tie it back up, and you could just feel the belief.”
LouCity needs more of it. Eight games are left on the way to the USL Championship Playoffs. If the club wants more familiar footing near the top of the table, it hopes this comeback is the spark for it.
“I have firm belief that we have the quality in there to do something special,” Cruz said. “Tonight was a special moment. But complacency can’t set in because of this moment. We have to come back to work on Monday and grind and be ready next week against another difficult opponent.”
