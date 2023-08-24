LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Savannah DeMelo, the star Racing Louisville FC and U.S. Women's National team midfielder who signed a contract extension this past offseason, will be staying a little longer.
The club announced Thursday that DeMelo has signed an extension, which includes updated financial terms, to stay with Louisville through the 2026 season.
The upgrade comes as the 25-year-old from Bellflower, California, is having a breakout campaign in NWSL play. After scoring four goals as a rookie, she has doubled that number already this season to go with three assists.
In being called up to the national team, where she started two World Cup games, she was the first American since 2003 to be placed on the USWNT roster without any prior national team appearances.
"I am so excited to be extending my contract here in Louisville," DeMelo said. "This was an easy decision on my end because of how much I love this team and city. I have built so many great connections both on and off the field, and I feel so honored to have the opportunity to continue to grow with this club and fight for trophies."
DeMelo was the NWSL player of the month this past May and has twice been named to the league's Best XI monthly honor. She's been a key to Racing Louisville reaching the NWSL Challenge Cup semifinals.
"We're beyond excited to keep building our club's foundation with Savannah as one of our cornerstone players," Racing General Manager Ryan Dell said. "Savannah's development since coming to Louisville has truly been outstanding. We know she'll play a key role in driving our club to great new heights."
DeMelo, along with Brazilian star Ary Borges and team captain Jaelin Howell, helps give Racing Louisville one of the top midfield groups in the league. She leads the NWSL in fouls won (45), and is ninth in duels won, 10th in scoring chances created, 12th in shots on target and 24th in tackles won.
"I've said this before: Savannah's development has been amazing since she came to the club in 2022," Racing head coach Kim Björkegren said. "I'm so happy with her signing a new contract because it gives us stability and even more time for her to grow in her role. She is already one of the best 10s in the league, and she has the potential to be one of the best 10s in the world."
Racing selected DeMelo out of USC with the No. 4 pick in last year's 2022 NWSL Draft. She started every match as a rookie and now has the club's longest-term contract. Young stars Borges and Howell are signed through 2025, as is goal keeper Katie Lund, forward Paige Monaghan and defenders Lauren Milliet and Carson Pickett.
Racing Louisville returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Saturday against Gotham FC.
