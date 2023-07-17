Racing to the World Cup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup starts on WDRB this week, and you will see plenty of Racing Louisville FC players.
The club leads the NWSL with six individuals representing six different countries on the world's biggest stage: Ary Borges (Brazil), Alex Chidiac (Australia), Savannah DeMelo (United States), Uchenna Kanu (Nigeria), Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa) and Wang Shuang (China).
Throughout this opening week, WDRB will feature each of those six players. You can watch each story below:
Ary Borges (Brazil)
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.