LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville FC's scoring run at the World Cup continues to spotlight the NWSL club in the world's biggest tournament.
Four of the six Louisville players in Australia and New Zealand have combined to score six goals. That mark is the most for any single club in this World Cup.
The latest one came on Friday morning, when Wang Shuang calmly finished a penalty kick to lift China to a 1-0 victory over Haiti. It was the first World Cup goal of Shuang's international career and this is the Chinese star's third World Cup.
BIG STARS STEP UP IN BIG MOMENTS! WANG SHUANG SCORES CHINA'S FIRST GOAL AT THE 2023 FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/V4tu95ObY1— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 28, 2023
🇨🇳 China PR picks up all three points! #BeyondGreatness | #FIFAWWC— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) July 28, 2023
Thursday saw two Racing standouts find the back of the net. First, Nigeria's Uchenna Kanu scored the first World Cup goal of her career to help her country defeat Australia 3-2. This is the second trip to the international competition for Kanu.
GAME ON 🍿NIGERIA HAS FOUND THE LEVELER RIGHT ON THE STROKE OF HALF TIME! 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/QGyDVtwDHJ— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 27, 2023
What it means…..First #FIFAWomensWorldCup goal, congratulations to me! Well done Falcons!!!🦅🦅🇳🇬🇳🇬 Special thanks to our fans for their incredible support❤️ Good is the greatest!🙇🏾♀️#FIFAWWC #ukan29 #uchennakanu pic.twitter.com/w6xbwPGSbE— UCHENNA KANU (@UcheOfficial_) July 27, 2023
Later Thursday, Thembi Kgatlana continued to rise to the biggest occasion for South Africa. Kgatlana, who scored the country's first-ever World Cup goal in 2019, tallied an assist and goal in a 2-2 draw vs. Argentina.
Thembi Kgatlana doubles South Africa's lead 🇿🇦@RacingLouFC | @NWSL pic.twitter.com/6DABNR1zeo— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 28, 2023
IT COUNTS!South Africa finds the opener in Dunedin 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/jtaOFZHugj— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 28, 2023
The scoring started back on Monday, when Ary Borges made her World Cup debut in the most impressive way possible. Borges scored a hat trick for Brazil in a dominant 4-0 win over Panama.
SHE'S BECOMING INEVITABLE 🇧🇷HAT TRICK ARY BORGES 🎩 pic.twitter.com/FyGaLErHEo— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 24, 2023
Entrega o teu caminho ao Senhor; Confia nele, e ele o fará....Salmos 37:5 pic.twitter.com/7fCuCYrj6B— Ary Borges 🫶🏽 (@_aryborges) July 26, 2023
Racing Louisville FC returns to action on Saturday night in the NWSL Challenge Cup when the club visits the Houston Dash. Louisville is 4-0 in the competition and has 12 points, which leads the Challenge Cup. The club can clinch a spot in the semifinals of the in-season tournament, which awards the winner $1 million.
