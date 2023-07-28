WWCup China Haiti Soccer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racing Louisville FC's scoring run at the World Cup continues to spotlight the NWSL club in the world's biggest tournament.

Four of the six Louisville players in Australia and New Zealand have combined to score six goals. That mark is the most for any single club in this World Cup.

The latest one came on Friday morning, when Wang Shuang calmly finished a penalty kick to lift China to a 1-0 victory over Haiti. It was the first World Cup goal of Shuang's international career and this is the Chinese star's third World Cup.

Thursday saw two Racing standouts find the back of the net. First, Nigeria's Uchenna Kanu scored the first World Cup goal of her career to help her country defeat Australia 3-2. This is the second trip to the international competition for Kanu. 

Later Thursday, Thembi Kgatlana continued to rise to the biggest occasion for South Africa. Kgatlana, who scored the country's first-ever World Cup goal in 2019, tallied an assist and goal in a 2-2 draw vs. Argentina.

The scoring started back on Monday, when Ary Borges made her World Cup debut in the most impressive way possible. Borges scored a hat trick for Brazil in a dominant 4-0 win over Panama.

Racing Louisville FC returns to action on Saturday night in the NWSL Challenge Cup when the club visits the Houston Dash. Louisville is 4-0 in the competition and has 12 points, which leads the Challenge Cup. The club can clinch a spot in the semifinals of the in-season tournament, which awards the winner $1 million. 

