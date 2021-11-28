LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Top-ranked, unbeaten Louisville was revealed as the number one overall seed in the NCAA volleyball tournament which starts later this week and runs through the national championship match in Columbus, Ohio on Dec. 18.
The Cardinals are 28-0, the last unbeaten team in the nation. They have reached No. 1 in the country for the first time in school history this season.
U of L will open at home against UIC. The winner would get either Ball State or Michigan.
Kentucky captured its first national title in the spring and they are the number seven overall seed after winning the SEC title. Christian Academy of Indiana product Alli Stumler was named SEC player of the year Sunday. The Wildcats open at home against Southeast Missouri State.
WKU is also in the field again after reaching its first sweet 16 in the spring. The Toppers meet South Carolina in the first round.
