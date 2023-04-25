LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm said that he expected plenty of movement — both incoming and outgoing — in the transfer portal after the program’s spring game last week.
He’s had a good bit of incoming traffic, and on Tuesday saw some outgoing. Kicker James Turner, who set a single-season record for field-goal kicking percentage last season, has entered the portal, along with tight end Dez Melton, redshirt freshman wide receiver Chance Morrow and freshman safety Jeremiah Caldwell, a 4-star recruit who originally committed to Kentucky.
Turner, who went through all of Louisville’s spring practices and kicked field goals of 24, 45 and 23 yards in last week’s spring game, has kicked for Louisville the past three seasons. He made 47 of 59 field goals in 42 games over four seasons and new single-season field goal percentage record by making 20 of 22 field goals (90.9 percent) last season.
Morrow, a three-star recruit signed by Scott Satterfield out of West Charlotte (N.C.) High School in the 2021 class, the 6-6, 195-pounder sat out last season to learn the system and add some weight.
In last weekend’s spring game, Morrow caught 2 passes for 19 yards.
In a social media post, Morrow thanked fans and said, “My time at U of L has been great and I have enjoyed working with the strength and conditioning team, academic support team, athletic trainers and my teammates.”
He said that his decision came after speaking with family, coaches and mentors.
Louisville has a good bit of depth at the wideout position, with some talented freshmen and transfers like Kevin Coleman (Jackson State), Jimmy Calloway (Tennessee), Jamari Thrash (Georgia State) and Jadon Thompson from Cincinnati.
It does not have depth at tight end, where Melton’s departure leaves yet another hole. He played in 31 games during four seasons and had 4 career receptions for 48 yards, including 3 catches last season. He was moved from tight end to fullback during the spring.
Caldwell will have 4 seasons of eligibility remaining.
"First, I would like to thank God," he stated in a post on his Twitter account. "I want to thank my coaches and teammates for an unbelievable experience of playing college football. With that being said I will be entering my name in the transfer portal."
